.com | Anti-poaching community outraged: Donations flood in for attacked rhino orphanage

South Africans and international animal lovers alike has refused to let despair and cruelty have the last word, following a harrowing incident at a KwaZulu-Natal rhino orphanage. A heavily armed gang hit the Findimvelo Thula Thula Rhino Orphanage in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night, 21 February, tying up staff and killing the two rhino as they watched in horror.

