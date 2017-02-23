.com | Anti-poaching community outrag...

.com | Anti-poaching community outraged: Donations flood in for attacked rhino orphanage

South Africans and international animal lovers alike has refused to let despair and cruelty have the last word, following a harrowing incident at a KwaZulu-Natal rhino orphanage. A heavily armed gang hit the Findimvelo Thula Thula Rhino Orphanage in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday night, 21 February, tying up staff and killing the two rhino as they watched in horror.

