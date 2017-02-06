.com | ALERT: Cyclone Carlos cancels South African Airways Mauritius flights

.com | ALERT: Cyclone Carlos cancels ...

13 hrs ago Read more: News24

Cape Town - South African Airways has issued an alert advising passengers that its flights to and from Mauritius will be cancelled on Monday, 6 February, due to adverse weather conditions associated with Cyclone Carlos. SAA flights to and from Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport, Mauritius will be cancelled as follows: Monday, 06 February 2017 According to SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali, the "safety of passengers and crew is always a key factor in the operational decisions we make.

Chicago, IL

