Bromwell Street judge accused of being classist and racist
The judge - who openly questioned whether a gardener could understand legal terms, or if a kitchen assistant could interpret the "complications" of the city council's budget - has recused himself from one of the high-profile cases he had been presiding over. Western Cape High Court Judge Leslie Weinkove, who also presides over the ongoing contentious Bromwell Street eviction saga, came under fire after he made what had been deemed racist remarks in court last month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
