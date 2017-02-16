Bromwell Street judge accused of bein...

Bromwell Street judge accused of being classist and racist

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

The judge - who openly questioned whether a gardener could understand legal terms, or if a kitchen assistant could interpret the "complications" of the city council's budget - has recused himself from one of the high-profile cases he had been presiding over. Western Cape High Court Judge Leslie Weinkove, who also presides over the ongoing contentious Bromwell Street eviction saga, came under fire after he made what had been deemed racist remarks in court last month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... 3 hr TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Thu Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,939 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,411

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC