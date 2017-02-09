Boy killed after being shot in the he...

Boy killed after being shot in the head by rubber bullet

10 hrs ago

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said on Thursday they received a notification of a death as a result of police action from South African Police Service in Bela Bela. It is alleged that on Tuesday, there was a protest by community members from Bela Bela and public order police officers from Thohoyandou, Giyani and Modimolle were called to disperse protesters with rubber bullets.

Chicago, IL

