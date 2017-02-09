Boy killed after being shot in the head by rubber bullet

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate said on Thursday they received a notification of a death as a result of police action from South African Police Service in Bela Bela. It is alleged that on Tuesday, there was a protest by community members from Bela Bela and public order police officers from Thohoyandou, Giyani and Modimolle were called to disperse protesters with rubber bullets.

