Bid to postpone murder accused soldier's bail hearing fails
An application to postpone the bail hearing of a soldier accused of murdering his girlfriend's sister and her friend was refused in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Friday. The court had been due to hear the bail application of Thembinkosi American Ngcobo when prosecutor Sipho Mzimakwe made the application to have the bail hearing heard on another day.
