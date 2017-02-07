Backlash over racist meme about Joost...

Backlash over racist meme about Joost's death

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

Facebook users had a meltdown after a man said he was glad Springbok legend Joost van der Westhuizen "was vrek ". On Monday, Riaan Lucas, posted a meme of actor Tobey Maguire smirking with the words, "Me when I hear a white man has died RIP Joost".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Sun Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan 25 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan 22 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,690 • Total comments across all topics: 278,669,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC