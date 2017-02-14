Arson attacks at universities 'barbar...

Arson attacks at universities 'barbaric' - Nzimande

16 hrs ago

Higher Education Minister, Blade Nzimande, has called on communities to help authorities track down and bring to book criminals responsible for arson attacks at universities. Nzimande was reacting to the latest arson attack to hit the country's public universities, the torching of a procurement building at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University's South Campus at the weekend.

Chicago, IL

