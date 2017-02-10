Again Nigerians in trouble in Johannesburg as S/Africans burn houses, others
At least 15 houses either belonging or rented by immigrants, especially Nigerians, have been burnt by angry residents in Rosettenvile, south of Johannesburg. South African residents in the area claim Nigerians had illegally taken over most properties and turned them into drug and prostitution dens.
