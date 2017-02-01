African leaders amp up pressure on the International Criminal Court, with a plan for mass exit
International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has accused Kenyan authorities of obstructing the court's prosecution of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, suspected of crimes against humanity, forcing the court to withdraw charges. International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has accused Kenyan authorities of obstructing the court's prosecution of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, suspected of crimes against humanity, forcing the court to withdraw charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|Jan 25
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC