African leaders amp up pressure on the International Criminal Court, with a plan for mass exit

International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has accused Kenyan authorities of obstructing the court's prosecution of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, suspected of crimes against humanity, forcing the court to withdraw charges. International Criminal Court chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda has accused Kenyan authorities of obstructing the court's prosecution of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, suspected of crimes against humanity, forcing the court to withdraw charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.