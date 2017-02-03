Africa mining sector meets amid commo...

Africa mining sector meets amid commodity price comeback

Investors and mining firms gather Monday at Africa's biggest industry conference amid a newfound optimism that the uptick in commodity prices could shore up investment after years of downturn. The annual four-day Mining Indaba in Cape Town takes place as demand in China, one of the world's biggest consumers, begins to stabilise.

Chicago, IL

