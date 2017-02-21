A rapist and the woman he attacked ex...

A rapist and the woman he attacked explore that dark chapter in their lives

Thordis Elva was 16 when she was raped by 18-year-old Australian exchange student Tom Stranger in Reykjavik. Years later she contacted him, beginning eight years of email exchanges culminating in a meeting and ultimately a reconciliation.

