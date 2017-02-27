3 life terms for Indian-origin man for killing wife, children1 hour ago

Johannesburg, Feb 28 An Indian-origin man in South Africa who clubbed his wife and two children to death with 'gadas', traditional Indian maces, was sentence today to three life terms in prison. Mogamberry Rajan Kandasamy, from the sprawling Indian township of Chatsworth near Durban, escaped a death sentence only because it has been outlawed constitutionally in the post-apartheid democratic order, lawyers said.

