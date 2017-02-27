3 life terms for Indian-origin man fo...

3 life terms for Indian-origin man for killing wife, children1 hour ago

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Johannesburg, Feb 28 An Indian-origin man in South Africa who clubbed his wife and two children to death with 'gadas', traditional Indian maces, was sentence today to three life terms in prison. Mogamberry Rajan Kandasamy, from the sprawling Indian township of Chatsworth near Durban, escaped a death sentence only because it has been outlawed constitutionally in the post-apartheid democratic order, lawyers said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trevor Noah: 'Any leader tweeting policy is rid... Feb 17 TrumpAmerica 1
News Clerics hit out at hate speech bill Feb 16 Rainbow Kid 1
News Doctor Unveils Anti-Rape Condom With Teeth (Jun '10) Feb 5 Phart While Sly 114
News Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo... Jan '17 FreeZone 2
News Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional... Jan '17 Drax112 2
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan '17 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan '17 bjwalker 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,622 • Total comments across all topics: 279,225,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC