3 Chinese tourists injured in S. African armed robbery

Three Chinese tourists were injured after being rubbed by armed gangsters in a South African hotel, the Chinese Consulate-General in Johannesburg confirmed on Sunday. The family of three from south China's Guangxi were in a tour group that arrived at Johannesburg Airport Holiday Inn Hotel around 10 p.m. on Saturday to take the flight home on Sunday.

