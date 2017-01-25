Woman assaulted, strangled in home ro...

Woman assaulted, strangled in home robbery

A 60-year-old woman was left fighting for her life after she was assaulted and strangled during a violent home invasion in Durban North. Marshall Security's Kyle van Reenen said the private security company was called to the scene, in Sylvania Place, in Umgeni Park, on Tuesday, after the woman's son found her injured and called for help.

