Woman assaulted, strangled in home robbery
A 60-year-old woman was left fighting for her life after she was assaulted and strangled during a violent home invasion in Durban North. Marshall Security's Kyle van Reenen said the private security company was called to the scene, in Sylvania Place, in Umgeni Park, on Tuesday, after the woman's son found her injured and called for help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Outrage as South African Preacher Compares Homo...
|13 hr
|FreeZone
|2
|Kanye West not asked to perform at 'traditional...
|Jan 22
|Drax112
|2
|Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested
|Jan 13
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Jan 3
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec '16
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC