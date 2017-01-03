Wildfires destroy some of South Africa's oldest wine estates
Wildfires raging in South Africa's wine region have destroyed part of one of the country's oldest estates, while some mountain slopes in Cape Town also burned, authorities said. Firefighters spray embers to prevent a flare up of a bushfire that burnt several houses and threatened vineyards in Somerset West, near Cape Town, South Africa January 4, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08)
|Tue
|bjwalker
|15
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC