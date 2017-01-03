Western Sahara: South Africa to Host Sahrawi President

President Jacob Zuma is set to host the President of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic, Brahim Ghali, who is expected in the country on Friday for a working visit, the presidency has said in a statement. "The visit is aimed at deepening and strengthening the already existing good political relations between the two countries, fortified by the strong historical ties dating back from the years of the struggle against colonialism and apartheid," the statement said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.