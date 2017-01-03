'We have made mistakes,' South Africa...

'We have made mistakes,' South Africa president tells party

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

While investigators try to figure out the motive of an Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida, the suspected gunman was charged and... While investigators try to figure out the motive of an Iraq war veteran accused of killing five travelers and wounding six others at a busy international airport in Florida, the suspected gunman was charged and could face... A winter storm that left a glaze of ice and snow across portions of the South and is being blamed for at least three deaths has turned its attention to New England, where travel conditions have already become... The first big snowstorm of the year in the Northeast dumped more than a foot of snow in areas of southern New England after leaving a glaze of ice and snow and bitterly cold temperatures across the South.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
News Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,937 • Total comments across all topics: 277,732,242

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC