Victim loved me, says rape and murder accused

Zimbabwean national, Gift Sibondo, has told the Western Cape High Court that his girlfriend Elda Japhta was desperately in love with him. He testified on Tuesday that he had tried to render help from Child Welfare Services as she refused to leave him and wanted to continue living with him even after he spent five months in prison on a charge of kidnapping her.

