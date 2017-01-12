UPDATE 2-South Africa examines Barclays Africa over apartheid-era bailout

JOHANNESBURG, Jan 13 South Africa's anti-graft watchdog has reopened an investigation into whether Barclays Africa Group benefited from an apartheid-era bailout, the bank said on Friday. A preliminary report by the country's Public Protector has found that the apartheid government breached the constitution by supplying Bankorp, which was acquired by Barclays Africa unit, Absa, in 1992, with a series of bailouts from 1985 to 1995, the Mail & Guardian newspaper reported.

