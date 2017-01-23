UPDATE 1-South African reserve bank holds repo rate, warns of inflation risk

Jan 24 South Africa's central bank kept its benchmark repo rate unchanged at 7 percent on Tuesday, in line with expectations, saying the near-term outlook of inflation has deteriorated while the domestic growth outlook remained constrained. Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the near-term inflation outlook had worsened, and the growth outlook remained weak, but reiterated that the Monetary Policy Committee still held the view that it may be near the end of the hiking cycle.

