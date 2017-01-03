Union takes up fight for unpaid Barbrook miners

Roughly 780 workers at Vantage's Goldfields Barbrook Mines endured a bleak festive season after they were not paid their December salaries and only received a portion of their November salaries, according to labour union Solidarity. Connie Prinsloo, deputy general secretary of Solidarity, on Friday said the union would be in discussions with the appointed business rescue practitioner to establish the future of the mine and demand their members be paid their overdue monies.

