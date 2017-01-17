UN forum wraps up in South Africa with a call for better data to improve people's lives

New York, Jan 19 : The first-ever United Nations World Data Forum concluded on Wednesday with the launch of a global plan that outlines a vision and a "to-do" list for better data to improve people's lives, including through new ideas, solutions and strengthened collaboration in the field of statistics. The UN World Data Forum is the perfect place to launch the action plan and get all the major players behind it, said Wu Hongbo, the UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, underlining the importance of accurate, reliable, timely and disaggregated data in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

