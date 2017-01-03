Ugandan shot dead in Cape Town
According to sources, Meddi Walusimbi, was attacked by a gang of thugs in his barber shop on one of the streets at lunch time on Wednesday. A Ugandan was shot dead during a suspected robbery in Delft, one of the suburbs notorious for violent criminal activities, in Cape Town, South Africa.
Comments
Discussions
