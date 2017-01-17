Trevor Noah's story a classic, tragic...

Trevor Noah's story a classic, tragic, South African tale

Read more: Iol.co.za

By taking us through the journey of his young and eventful life, Trevor Noah has held up a mirror to our society, writes Shannon Ebrahim. If there is one book you should put at the top of your reading list this year, it is Trevor Noah's Born A Crime.

Chicago, IL

