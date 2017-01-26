Trevor Noah on South African Feminists: 'The Most Dangerous...

Trevor Noah on South African Feminist...

Following the massive turnout at cities across America and the world for last weekend's Women's March, Trevor Noah took some time between Daily Show scenes to reflect on the heroines he saw during his youth in South Africa. "I grew up in a world that was very matriarchal," Noah told the audience.

