Treasury chief says UK will adapt if ...

Treasury chief says UK will adapt if barred from EU market

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In a Thursday, Dec. 8, 2016 file photo, British Finance Minister Philip Hammond speaks to South African businessmen during a visit to a British funded project in Cape Town, South Africa. Hammond said Sunday, Jan. 15 that the UK will take whatever steps necessary to stay competitive in the global economy, if the country is shut out of the European Union market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Fri ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,872 • Total comments across all topics: 277,962,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC