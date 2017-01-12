Three lions poisoned, beheaded and ch...

Three lions poisoned, beheaded and chopped up 'for witchcraft potions'

Sickening poachers drugged three male lions then beheaded them and chopped up their body parts - to be used for 'witchcraft potions'. The protected animals were found mutilated at a lodge in South Africa after the suspects apparently cut through fences to gain access.

