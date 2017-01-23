The speeding 'drunken' prosecutor who...

The speeding 'drunken' prosecutor who pretended to be a man

Read more: Iol.co.za

A senior public prosecutor in KwaZulu-Natal who allegedly pretended to be a man after being arrested clocking 196km/h in an apparent drunken state has never been prosecuted. Arrested in March 2013, the case against Empangeni Chief Prosecutor Gloria Philile Sibeko was quietly withdrawn from the court roll at the Verulam Magistrate's Court in 2014.

Chicago, IL

