Sushma at work to reunite Hyd man with African wife

"I will check up tomorrow and find out why our High Commission in South Africa is not letting the Bahu in?," the minister tweeted HYDERABAD: A Hyderabadi man, whose South African wife is facing trouble to get an Indian visa, tweeted external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday, for help. Swaraj responded at 10.56pm on Friday, saying, "I will check up tomorrow and find out why our High Commission in South Africa is not letting the Bahu in?" Since Saturday morning, the minister has been working to reunite the couple, forced to live in separate continents due to visa issues.

