Stolen pit bull injured in dog fight

13 hrs ago

Durban - Rocky the pit bull, who had been stolen from his home in Phoenix last week, was found on Tuesday and is currently being treated for wounds to his legs. Five boys were caught on CCTV camera stealing Rocky, the Moodley family's pet.

