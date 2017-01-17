Starting gun fired in race to succeed S.Africa's Zuma
Party treasurer Zweli Mkhize could be another genuine contender, or an eventual "kingmaker" in the event of a stalemate between Ramaphosa and Dlamini-Zuma, said Silke, as could parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete. Dwindling popular support, corruption scandals and rampant in-fighting mean that the contest looks set to be a bitter battle exposing divisions at the heart of the party.
