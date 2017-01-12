South Africa's President Jacob Zuma a...

South Africa's President Jacob Zuma addresses the media in Pretoria on May 30, 2013. AFP

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa's African National Congress is not bound by tradition to elect its deputy as leader, President Jacob Zuma said in an interview broadcast on Sunday, dismissing labour unions' endorsement of Cyril Ramaphosa. The ANC, which last year suffered its worst election result since the end of white-minority rule in 1994, is set to choose a successor to the scandal-plagued Zuma by the end of this year.

