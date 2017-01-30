South Africa's Nandos plans stock mar...

South Africa's Nandos plans stock market return -report

Jan 30

Jan 30 South African fast-food company Nandos Group is considering an initial public offering , possibly in London, Bloomberg reported on Monday, as the maker of Portuguese-style peri-peri chicken seeks to raise funds. Bloomberg quoted unnamed sources, who said that no final decisions had been made yet and the company could look at other ways to raise funds.

