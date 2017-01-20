South Africa's Jacob Zuma holds the key to Africa's political future
A flag, depicting unpopular South African President Jacob Zuma, who is likely to shape the landscape of future African politics, is flown over New Years' festivities in Durban. A flag, depicting unpopular South African President Jacob Zuma, who is likely to shape the landscape of future African politics, is flown over New Years' festivities in Durban.
|Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E...
|Dec 7
|Solarman
|3
|Stateless children given a lifeline
|Nov '16
|Jimmy
|2
|South African opposition to push for president'...
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|.com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe
|Nov '16
|paulisaak
|1
|10 Things to Know for Thursday
|Nov '16
|Repeal the Second
|1
|Obama wins Nobel Peace Prize (Oct '09)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|25
|Racial Tension Building In South Africa (Oct '10)
|Oct '16
|Sleng
|5,459
