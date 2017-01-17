South Africa's Gupta brothers allege political scheme to damage them
Jan 20 South Africa's Gupta brothers said in court documents on Friday that they were the victims of a political campaign to damage their business interests, the latest stage in a long-running controversy over their ties to President Jacob Zuma. The Gupta family filed an affidavit on Friday in response to one issued by Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in October linking them and their firm to suspicious transactions.
