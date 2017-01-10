South Africa's foreign policy has bee...

South Africa's foreign policy has been at sixes and sevens - here's why

South Africa's decision to leave the International Criminal Court, and other questionable foreign policy decisions, suggest that the country's foreign policy is caught in a dilemma. South Africa's notice to withdraw from the International Criminal Court has once again raised questions about the ethics of its foreign policy.

