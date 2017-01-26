South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters Breaks with Zimbabwe's Robert Mugabe

Julius Malema, the firebrand leader of South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters looks on before addressing his supporters during his campaign, ahead of the August 3, local government elections, in Etwatwa, a township near Benoni, South Africa, July 27, 2016. South Africa's Economic Freedom Fighters is a voice of radical causes, including the expropriation of white-owned land without compensation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.