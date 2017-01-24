South Africa's Central Bank Keeps Benchmark Rate Unchanged
The Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to leave the benchmark repurchase rate at 7 percent, Governor Lesetja Kganyago told reporters Tuesday in the capital, Pretoria. That's in line with the forecast of all 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.
