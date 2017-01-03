South Africa's ANC Women's League bac...

South Africa's ANC Women's League backs Dlamini-Zuma for party leader

Reuters

The women's arm of South Africa's ruling African National Congress said on Saturday it will back President Jacob Zuma's ex-wife, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to succeed him as head of the party. The ANC is due to pick a new leader in December and the backing of the Women's League will give a boost to Dlamini-Zuma's chances should she declare her intention to run.

Chicago, IL

