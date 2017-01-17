South Africans call for abducted phot...

South Africans call for abducted photographer's release

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

South Africans have gathered at a community center to call for the release of a South African freelance photographer who was abducted in Syria. People at Wednesday night's vigil prayed and held signs calling for the safe return of Shiraaz Mohamed, who was kidnapped on Jan. 10 while traveling with aid workers to Syria's border with Turkey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Escaped illegal immigrants rearrested Jan 13 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News TAVIS SMILEY LEAVES TOM JOYNER SHOW: Speculatio... (Apr '08) Jan 3 bjwalker 15
News Rogue' Power Firm Threatens Fastest Renewable E... Dec '16 Solarman 3
News Stateless children given a lifeline Nov '16 Jimmy 2
News South African opposition to push for president'... Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News .com | What you need to know: Zuma meets Mugabe Nov '16 paulisaak 1
News 10 Things to Know for Thursday Nov '16 Repeal the Second 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,676 • Total comments across all topics: 278,046,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC