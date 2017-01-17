South Africans call for abducted photographer's release
South Africans have gathered at a community center to call for the release of a South African freelance photographer who was abducted in Syria. People at Wednesday night's vigil prayed and held signs calling for the safe return of Shiraaz Mohamed, who was kidnapped on Jan. 10 while traveling with aid workers to Syria's border with Turkey.
