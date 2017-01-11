South African visitor numbers rise in...

South African visitor numbers rise in month of visa changes

The number of visitors from South Africa in November last year rose by more than a quarter, despite the ending of the visa waiver agreement between the two countries. Figures published by Statistics New Zealand show 2,144 South African nationals visited the country in November, an increase of 448, or 26 percent, on the same month a year earlier.

