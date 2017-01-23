South African study provides compelling new evidence on role of...

A study published in The New England Journal of Medicine provides compelling evidence that extensively drug-resistant tuberculosis is spread from person-to-person in the KwaZulu-Natal province, South Africa from 2011-2014. The study was conducted by a team of researchers from Emory University, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Albert Einstein College of Medicine, and the University of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa and was funded by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health.

