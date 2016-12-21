South African Police suffocates Nigerian to death
The Nigerian community in South Africa on Sunday confirmed the death of a Nigerian and the abduction of another member in that country. Mr Ikechukwu Anyene, the President of Nigeria Union, South Africa, said on telephone from Pretoria that both incidents had been reported to the Nigerian Mission in that country.
