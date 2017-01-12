South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed kidnapped
A South African photojournalist has been kidnapped in northern Syria while working for aid group Gift of the Givers, the charity said. Shiraaz Mohamed, from Johannesburg, was taken by unidentified armed men on Tuesday as he tried to leave the country with other members of the group through the border with Turkey.
