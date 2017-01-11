South African opposition leader visits Israel, defying travel directive
The head of South Africa's opposition met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem on Wednesday, mere days after the country's president reiterated Pretoria's longstanding travel directive discouraging senior officials from visiting Israel. Mmusi Maimane, who heads the Democratic Alliance party, arrived in Israel earlier this week on what officials called a private visit focused on fostering business ties.
