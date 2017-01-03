South African Casino to Give R1300 Fr...

South African Casino to Give R1300 Free Bonus on Friday the 13th

South Africa's Springbok Casino is giving players a R1300 Friday the 13th Casino Bonus when the superstitious date appears on the calendar this month. All players that make a minimum deposit between now and this Friday, January 13th can claim the 1300 rand bonus.

