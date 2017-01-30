South African 'Bull Dog' prosecutor made famous by Pistorius trial resigns

South African prosecutor Gerrie Nel, who oversaw the conviction of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, has resigned from the National Prosecuting Authority , its spokesman said on Tuesday. State prosecutor Gerrie Nel is seen during an appeal hearing brought by prosecutors against the six year jail term handed to Oscar Pistorius for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 26, 2016.

