South African 'Bull Dog' prosecutor made famous by Pistorius trial resigns

6 hrs ago

State prosecutor Gerrie Nel arrives for an appeal hearing brought by prosecutors against the six-year jail term handed to Oscar Pistorius for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp in Johannesburg, South Africa August 26, 2016. South African prosecutor Gerrie Nel, who oversaw the conviction of Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, has resigned from the National Prosecuting Authority , its spokesman said on Tuesday.

