South Africa: Women March Against Trump in Cape Town

Hundreds of people, mostly women, gathered at the South African Museum in Cape Town on Saturday. They marched through the Company's Garden to the front entrance to Parliament holding placards with signs like "A woman's place is in the revolution","Well-behaved women seldom make history" and "It's time for women to stop being politely angry".

