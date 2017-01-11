South Africa: We Are Walking the Talk...

South Africa: We Are Walking the Talk On Fighting Corruption - Zuma

1 hr ago

President Jacob Zuma says the Presidency is doing everything it can to fight corruption and "discourage those who may be tempted". Zuma was replying to a Parliamentary question from Congress of the People MP Diedre Carter on public comments he had made at a cadres forum in Pietermaritzburg in November 2015.

Chicago, IL

